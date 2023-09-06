Previous
WWYD 223 by cocokinetic
Photo 440

WWYD 223

An entry for WWYD 223.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48362/what-would-you-do-with-these?

Jackie’s photo has been through the mill here. I cropped it, changed the sky in Sky Lab, added a duck in Picsart, and to give it an old antique photo look, changed the image to a BW tin plate in Mextures.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise