Triangle of Dogs

Three of my dogs basking up the sun on our back verandah. I see I cut off a bit Gypsy’s face and front paw - oops! 🫣



(You might notice that the black-spotted dog has only 3 legs - this is due to a story of shocking human cruelty when he was a stray puppy, details of which I won't go into here, but between the vet and I, we managed to save the puppy but had to have his front leg amputated. He's grown up to be a healthy, sweet, wonderful dog which I named Pirate.)