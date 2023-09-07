Previous
Triangle of Dogs by cocokinetic
Triangle of Dogs

Three of my dogs basking up the sun on our back verandah. I see I cut off a bit Gypsy’s face and front paw - oops! 🫣

(You might notice that the black-spotted dog has only 3 legs - this is due to a story of shocking human cruelty when he was a stray puppy, details of which I won't go into here, but between the vet and I, we managed to save the puppy but had to have his front leg amputated. He's grown up to be a healthy, sweet, wonderful dog which I named Pirate.)
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Renee Salamon ace
Great lose! Didn’t know you were such a doggie person.
September 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
@rensala
I love them, have 10 dogs at home. None of them particularly beautiful as they were all pitiful-looking abandoned strays, but they mean the world to me, beautiful or not.
September 7th, 2023  
