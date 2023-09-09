Sign up
Previous
Photo 443
Under the Bed
What else but a dog! I don’t know why he bothers to venture here, as he always has a struggle getting under and getting out of the space; the bed’s far too low for him to crawl in and out comfortably.
Old habits die hard; he did this as a puppy when the going was easy, and he maybe thinks he’s still the same size.
September Words Day 9 - Under the bed
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1298
photos
64
followers
25
following
Tags
sept23words
winghong_ho
Great b&w image.
September 10th, 2023
