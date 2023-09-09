Previous
Under the Bed by cocokinetic
Photo 443

Under the Bed

What else but a dog! I don’t know why he bothers to venture here, as he always has a struggle getting under and getting out of the space; the bed’s far too low for him to crawl in and out comfortably.

Old habits die hard; he did this as a puppy when the going was easy, and he maybe thinks he’s still the same size.

September Words Day 9 - Under the bed
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great b&w image.
September 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise