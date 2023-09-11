Previous
Fruit Breakfast by cocokinetic
Photo 445

Fruit Breakfast

A bowl of bananas, cranberries and goji berries; it usually gets drowned in a healthy dollop of Greek yoghurt - and that terribly addictive stuff, a tablespoon or so of sugar.

September Words Day 11 - Fruit

11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise