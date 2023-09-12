Previous
Fern Growth by cocokinetic
Photo 446

Fern Growth

This fern seems to have sprouted from seemingly nowhere, planted its roots in a knotty sinewy fashion, and is growing remarkably well on the trunk of a palm tree.

September Words Day 12 - Growth
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
