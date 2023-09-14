Pavement Lunch

September Words Day 14 - Lunch



I’m running short on time, am terribly late with posting and checking in - and just everything. My apologies - there’s a lot of stuff going on, and time just slips through my hands.



I don’t normally go for much vignetting in post-processing, but I quite liked the gritty effect a preset in LR gave to the colour and general look of the image, so I’ll keep it.



He’s eating a bit of Mauritian street food, called a ‘roti’, or it could also be a ‘faratha’. These are savoury crepe-type things, made from flour and other ingredients to give it it’s unuque texture and taste. The crepe is usually filled with an assortment of vegetarian/meat curry and greens and chillies. It’s traditionally eaten out of a piece of paper, and very often on the side of the road, just as shown here.



Love it, I often sit on that exact ledge where the guy is sitting and have one or two of these ‘crepes’ or ‘wraps’ - I don’t really know how to properly name these things in English. They are satiating and filling, you don’t normally need more than two to keep you going until dinner time. Depends on the hunger pangs.



There’s a street food stall that sells these things outside the frame of this photograph, just to the left.



