Cooking Gas Refill by cocokinetic
Photo 450

Cooking Gas Refill

One of those everyday household chores - take an empty gas cylinder to the garage and exchange it for a full one.
September Words Day 16 - In Your Car
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023.
Photo Details

