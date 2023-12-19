Previous
Flooded Awakening by cocokinetic
Photo 457

Flooded Awakening

Hello, everybody!

It took a rainy day to flush me out of my rather lengthy photo-hibernation 🫣

Photo captured through my foggy car window while stranded in a never ending line of traffic for the usual end of year rush.

Bit of cropping and post processing done in Lightroom.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
