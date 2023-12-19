Sign up
Photo 457
Flooded Awakening
Hello, everybody!
It took a rainy day to flush me out of my rather lengthy photo-hibernation 🫣
Photo captured through my foggy car window while stranded in a never ending line of traffic for the usual end of year rush.
Bit of cropping and post processing done in Lightroom.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1318
photos
63
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th December 2023 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
