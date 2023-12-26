Previous
Some kind of Pretty by cocokinetic
Some kind of Pretty

A quick shot while walking by. I I have no idea what this plant is - my (strong) hunch is it’s probably a weed; but still, I thought it quite sweet against the blue backdrop of the water.

26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Karen

Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
December 26th, 2023  
