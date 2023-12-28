Sign up
Previous
Photo 463
Breakfast
This morning I saw this bird, called a bulbul, lustily eating a pawpaw on our tree. I finally had a reason to dust off my camera and use it.
I'm a bit rusty; time to get cracking with this thing again. It's far too easy with a phone.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Issi Bannerman
ace
He's got a big meal in front of him there!
December 28th, 2023
Karen
ace
@jamibann
There will be a whole bunch of them there in a few minutes; aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers, you name it - that pawpaw will be cleaned out by midday, after a great deal of squabbling.
Many fruit farmers regard them as absolute pests for this very reason, but I love them, I think they're pretty, and they sing such a wonderful song.
December 28th, 2023
