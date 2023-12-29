Banana Leaf Abstract

Well, this is a bit off the wall, but here it is ;-)



The main reason I was drawn to this leaf was the light and shadow play.



It’s a decaying banana leaf that’s hanging over our bedroom verandah wall. I have a feeling our gardener thinks I like it, he seems loathe to remove it. Maybe he thinks it’s ornamental. A natural wall-hanging. I shall ask him his thoughts when next he pops up for work. It’s been there for over a week now.



I mangled it up more than it already is by adding a texture overlay in Polarr.