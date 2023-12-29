Previous
Banana Leaf Abstract by cocokinetic
Photo 464

Banana Leaf Abstract

Well, this is a bit off the wall, but here it is ;-)

The main reason I was drawn to this leaf was the light and shadow play.

It’s a decaying banana leaf that’s hanging over our bedroom verandah wall. I have a feeling our gardener thinks I like it, he seems loathe to remove it. Maybe he thinks it’s ornamental. A natural wall-hanging. I shall ask him his thoughts when next he pops up for work. It’s been there for over a week now.

I mangled it up more than it already is by adding a texture overlay in Polarr.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise