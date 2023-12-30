Previous
Foot Traffic by cocokinetic
Foot Traffic

A marked difference in cultural clothing - a slight exception for the footwear, though!

Whatever comfort can be found in the heat remains a welcome priority.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
winghong_ho
A strong contrast in their choices of clothing.
December 31st, 2023  
Tim L ace
You have to be brave to wear pom-pom sandals!
December 31st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture and juxtaposition.
December 31st, 2023  
