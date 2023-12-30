Sign up
Previous
Photo 465
Foot Traffic
A marked difference in cultural clothing - a slight exception for the footwear, though!
Whatever comfort can be found in the heat remains a welcome priority.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1335
photos
64
followers
26
following
127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th December 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
winghong_ho
A strong contrast in their choices of clothing.
December 31st, 2023
Tim L
ace
You have to be brave to wear pom-pom sandals!
December 31st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and juxtaposition.
December 31st, 2023
