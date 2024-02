I saw this X on a light wooden utility pole while out walking around the neighbourhood earlier on - in the mad-dog midday heat, of all things - the X was in faded blue paint. Captured in colour, changed to BW in Lightroom.Perhaps I'll give it to Elon Musk in support of his X, previously named Twitter.lol… perhaps it'll make me a trillionaire! Sure thing, dream on. That is actually a great song by Aerosmith, now that I think of it:Dream On, live at Woodstock:I bought a minor upgrade in camera; a 2nd-hand one, in great condition, and the purchase supported a good cause.I liked the ability to flip open and tilt the display screen.Other than that, it's not much different to my other beginner camera, the Nikon 3500. It's still early days of using it, though - I might as yet come across undiscovered surprises, wanted or unwanted.