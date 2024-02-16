Sign up
Previous
Photo 469
Artisanal Beach Sofa
I loved this bench and table made out of recycled stuff! I sat on it, it was super comfortable, too.
Put your feet up on the tree-stump table and just gaze out at the sea in front of you.
It’s newly installed, I haven’t seen it on my previous strolls. Great idea, I love the rustic look.
Mont Choisy beach.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
