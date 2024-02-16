Previous
Artisanal Beach Sofa by cocokinetic
Photo 469

Artisanal Beach Sofa

I loved this bench and table made out of recycled stuff! I sat on it, it was super comfortable, too.

Put your feet up on the tree-stump table and just gaze out at the sea in front of you.

It’s newly installed, I haven’t seen it on my previous strolls. Great idea, I love the rustic look.

Mont Choisy beach.
