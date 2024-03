A few photos taken recently. This flower, proper name, Scadoxus, hasn’t open up fully yet - it should do so within the next few days.A friend of mine gave me a lens that is rather heavy and meant for full frame cameras; so now I will have an excuse to upgrade ;-) it’s a Sigma Art lens, and the above photo was taken with that lens on on my trusty old cropped sensor frame. Not ideal, but I wanted to take the lens for a test drive, as it were.