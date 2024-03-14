Previous
Imperfect Tomato by cocokinetic
Photo 473

Imperfect Tomato

…. but with a bit of slicing and sorting, it will get eaten anyway. I just love a toasted cheese and tomato sandwich.

For the mundane challenge.
14th March 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
