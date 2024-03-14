Sign up
Previous
Photo 473
Imperfect Tomato
…. but with a bit of slicing and sorting, it will get eaten anyway. I just love a toasted cheese and tomato sandwich.
For the mundane challenge.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2024 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-tomato
