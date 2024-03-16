Previous
I see you walking by by cocokinetic
I see you walking by

A flag I saw on someone’s gatepost. The flag depicts the face of a Hindu deity called Hanuman.

It’s quite windy out, and the flag kept on flapping about (as flags are wont to do) so I only managed to get Hanuman’s one eye checking me out as I took his photograph.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanuman
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
