Photo 474
I see you walking by
A flag I saw on someone’s gatepost. The flag depicts the face of a Hindu deity called Hanuman.
It’s quite windy out, and the flag kept on flapping about (as flags are wont to do) so I only managed to get Hanuman’s one eye checking me out as I took his photograph.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanuman
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
