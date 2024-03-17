Previous
Thunderstorm Approach by cocokinetic
Thunderstorm Approach

I checked out this sky … fiddled with the camera a bit, whacked the shutter button and decided against going any further until that ominous-looking downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning and the whole tootie had passed me by.

I took refuge in a nearby beach resort, and quite fancied this change of plan and the thunderous atmosphere. I parked off under one of their covered verandahs and thought that a glass of wine would go down just fine.

There I sat for a good hour or so, a most impromptu and unexpected moment in the day.

Weather is confounding everyone at the moment. On my side of the beach where I was standing, it was full-on sunshine. Look to the right and this spectacle presents itself. Very humid and clammy conditions.

Captured at Pointe Aux Cannoniers beach.
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
