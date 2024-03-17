Thunderstorm Approach

I checked out this sky … fiddled with the camera a bit, whacked the shutter button and decided against going any further until that ominous-looking downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning and the whole tootie had passed me by.



I took refuge in a nearby beach resort, and quite fancied this change of plan and the thunderous atmosphere. I parked off under one of their covered verandahs and thought that a glass of wine would go down just fine.



There I sat for a good hour or so, a most impromptu and unexpected moment in the day.



Weather is confounding everyone at the moment. On my side of the beach where I was standing, it was full-on sunshine. Look to the right and this spectacle presents itself. Very humid and clammy conditions.



Captured at Pointe Aux Cannoniers beach.