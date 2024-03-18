Previous
Fresh by cocokinetic
Fresh

Walking home yesterday after that 15-minute tropical downpour, the sun reappeared with a vengeance. Spotted this pretty flower, all clean and thoroughly washed, on the side of the road.
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
winghong_ho
Beautiful b&w capture.
March 18th, 2024  
