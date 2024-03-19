Sign up
Photo 477
Canned Gold
For today’s word, which is ‘golden’.
A very popular and enthusiastically imbibed beer, made locally.
Funny detail I noticed about these cans; how/why did the cans get opened and consumed while they're still in their plastic pack thing?
Maybe the drinker eased the empty cans back into the pack in an effort at tidiness?
Seen on the side of the road next to a wall under a tree.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
19th March 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
march24words
