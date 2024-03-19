Canned Gold

For today’s word, which is ‘golden’.



A very popular and enthusiastically imbibed beer, made locally.



Funny detail I noticed about these cans; how/why did the cans get opened and consumed while they're still in their plastic pack thing?



Maybe the drinker eased the empty cans back into the pack in an effort at tidiness?



Seen on the side of the road next to a wall under a tree.