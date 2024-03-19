Previous
Canned Gold by cocokinetic
Photo 477

Canned Gold

For today’s word, which is ‘golden’.

A very popular and enthusiastically imbibed beer, made locally.

Funny detail I noticed about these cans; how/why did the cans get opened and consumed while they're still in their plastic pack thing?

Maybe the drinker eased the empty cans back into the pack in an effort at tidiness?

Seen on the side of the road next to a wall under a tree.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise