Bright Yellow by cocokinetic
Bright Yellow

On my phone, I focused on the yellow words, and slid the exposure slider right down - I quite liked the result because it’s what I wanted for today’s word, which is bright/yellow.

A Thomas Cook stand captured in our Super U supermarket.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
