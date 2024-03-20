Sign up
Bright Yellow
On my phone, I focused on the yellow words, and slid the exposure slider right down - I quite liked the result because it’s what I wanted for today’s word, which is bright/yellow.
A Thomas Cook stand captured in our Super U supermarket.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1369
photos
66
followers
27
following
130% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
march24words
