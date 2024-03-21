Previous
Young Coconut Tree Leaves by cocokinetic
Photo 479

Young Coconut Tree Leaves

March words - today is leafy.

A juvenile coconut tree - about two feet high, if that.

The plant’s leaves, or fronds, are still so fresh, young and sturdy - makes me long for my youthful 20’s!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise