Photo 479
Young Coconut Tree Leaves
March words - today is leafy.
A juvenile coconut tree - about two feet high, if that.
The plant’s leaves, or fronds, are still so fresh, young and sturdy - makes me long for my youthful 20’s!
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Photo Details
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
21st March 2024 9:56am
Tags
march24words
