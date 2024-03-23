Previous
A Messy Clump of Useless Utensils by cocokinetic
A Messy Clump of Useless Utensils

Today’s word - Messy.

Captured with my phone in portrait mode - high key monotone, I think it was.

23rd March 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.


winghong_ho
Nice high-key capture.
March 23rd, 2024  
