Previous
Photo 482
Volcanic Rock Wall
Strolling around the neighbourhood, mindlessly ambling who knows where, I came across this wall that is being built.
It’s constructed using volcanic rock - a slow and laborious job, particularly in the heat and searing sunshine.
For today’s word, which is build.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th March 2024 1:05pm
Tags
march24words
