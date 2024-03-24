Previous
Volcanic Rock Wall by cocokinetic
Photo 482

Volcanic Rock Wall

Strolling around the neighbourhood, mindlessly ambling who knows where, I came across this wall that is being built.

It’s constructed using volcanic rock - a slow and laborious job, particularly in the heat and searing sunshine.

For today’s word, which is build.


24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
