An Untimely and Sad Demise

This species of bat is endemic to Mauritius and Reunion.This poor male fruit bat hung upside down, in his usual position, on the deadly high-voltage electricity cables running up and down the streets.Once both sides of the bat touch the parallel cables, in this case the head and feet, the poor thing is instantly electrocuted. Death is immediate, which is a blessing for the animal in that horrendous situation.I get so sorry and heartsore when I see this; it happens quite frequently. The governmental electricity people have to remove them, it’s not something that any old electrician is permitted to do, taking into consideration the height and the danger of these high voltage cables.The bat’s body and features were in good condition when I looked at the photograph, and his death gave me an opportunity to really look at the fruit bat’s features close up; something I never get to see properly.Just observing the animal’s features up close makes me marvel anew at Mother Nature’s perfection. I find it horrific that these creatures are subjected to man-made dangers such as high voltage electricity cables, besides other human-related reasons.