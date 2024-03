Remnant of Covid Days

For today’s word, which is stripes.



I was at the ATM earlier, and noticed this sticker sign on the floor. Nowadays, no one pays any attention to keeping space between you and the next person in the queue, but this sign brought back memories of the times during Covid when we had to stand at a certain distance from each other.



I am so tremendously glad that that’s over; that whole isolation and social distancing business now feels like a very bad dystopian dream.