Sunshine-y Day

Blissful day at La Cuvette beach. I just loved watching the people enjoying the weather, the sun, the water. There was such a wonderful atmosphere - one of relaxation, enjoyment and companionship.



This is the same spot where I photographed the little girl soaking up the sun; her mother is sitting right in the middle there, also with her face up towards the sunshine.



A week or so ago, I invested in the sweetest little camera, a Ricoh GRlllx - it’s the cutest thing. Am quite enthralled with its tiny size, although I still need to get my head wrapped around its many functions. It’s quite different from the Nikon cameras I have.



For today’s word, sunshine.