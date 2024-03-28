‘Shroom

Just a simple mushroom capture spotted on an early morning run. (ok, mostly walk, but I did run a bit. My back, knees, ankles and everything in between are starting to vehemently oppose any fancy ideas I have about running for too long, I can't do nearly as many kms as I did a few years back. Maybe I should try running on a treadmill. I love a good run, it does my soul and spirit good.)



I quite liked the ‘shroom’s shape - I think it's getting on in years. Looks a bit like I felt at that moment.



The focus can be tricky on this little camera. Perhaps I set the aperture too wide open. But the shroom was in a dark space, and I needed the light that an open aperture would provide. I'm not quite sure how to adjust ISO on this thing as yet. Much experimenting still to do. Lots of fun to use, though!



