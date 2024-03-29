Previous
Celebrate by cocokinetic
Photo 487

Celebrate

For today’s word, celebrate.

In lieu of this being the Easter weekend, I thought I’d transform my rather bland photo of bottles of champagne into a little Easter graphic.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
winghong_ho
Happy Easter Holiday.
March 29th, 2024  
