Seaside Stall

A seaside food stall I came across on Trou Aux Biches beach.



I really like the informal essence of these stalls. There's absolutely nothing fancy about this manner of ordering and eating; they plonk something on a paper plate, or rolled up in paper; you drink a Coke or a fruit juice straight out the bottle; and you can either perch on one of those stools or eat standing up, and its all very wonderful. I adore this lifestyle. When you go on these long hot beach walks and come across these little stalls en route, its a source of unadulterated pleasure.