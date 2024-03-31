Previous
Seaside Stall by cocokinetic
Photo 487

Seaside Stall

A seaside food stall I came across on Trou Aux Biches beach.

I really like the informal essence of these stalls. There's absolutely nothing fancy about this manner of ordering and eating; they plonk something on a paper plate, or rolled up in paper; you drink a Coke or a fruit juice straight out the bottle; and you can either perch on one of those stools or eat standing up, and its all very wonderful. I adore this lifestyle. When you go on these long hot beach walks and come across these little stalls en route, its a source of unadulterated pleasure.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
