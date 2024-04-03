Phoebe

A day late and a dollar short in uploading my daily captures.



Phoebe belongs to a good friend and she is all of 16 years old. She’s in very good health. Although I love all dogs, regardless of breed, size or colour, I have a special affection for older dogs.



Capture of Phoebe in her bed is from my camera, edited in Lightroom, frame and background done in an app called ReLens.