Phoebe by cocokinetic
Phoebe

A day late and a dollar short in uploading my daily captures.

Phoebe belongs to a good friend and she is all of 16 years old. She’s in very good health. Although I love all dogs, regardless of breed, size or colour, I have a special affection for older dogs.

Capture of Phoebe in her bed is from my camera, edited in Lightroom, frame and background done in an app called ReLens.
3rd April 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
