Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 493
Greenery Corner
I was quite enamoured with this wonderful greenery area in a small open-air restaurant, where you are seated under a canopy of trees.
‘How does your garden grow’ … that line from a nursery rhyme comes to mind. These plants looked terrifically wholesome and healthy.
So that I could fully appreciate the different shades and forms, I asked to be seated right next to them when I popped in for coffee. Pure pleasure. My book lay there unread.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary,_Mary,_Quite_Contrary
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1408
photos
68
followers
32
following
135% complete
View this month »
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
Latest from all albums
490
464
491
449
492
465
450
493
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th April 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close