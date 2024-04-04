Previous
Greenery Corner by cocokinetic
Greenery Corner

I was quite enamoured with this wonderful greenery area in a small open-air restaurant, where you are seated under a canopy of trees.

‘How does your garden grow’ … that line from a nursery rhyme comes to mind. These plants looked terrifically wholesome and healthy.

So that I could fully appreciate the different shades and forms, I asked to be seated right next to them when I popped in for coffee. Pure pleasure. My book lay there unread.

Karen

