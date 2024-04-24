Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 511
Shanti
I thought this a lovely name for a boat, and I really like the matching font that the sign painter chose.
I've always liked the phrase Om Shanti.
At anchor next to Trou Aux Biches hotel.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1446
photos
69
followers
34
following
140% complete
View this month »
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
Latest from all albums
460
508
461
509
473
462
510
511
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th April 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close