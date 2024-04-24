Previous
Shanti by cocokinetic
Photo 511

Shanti

I thought this a lovely name for a boat, and I really like the matching font that the sign painter chose.

I've always liked the phrase Om Shanti.

At anchor next to Trou Aux Biches hotel.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
