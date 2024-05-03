Sign up
Previous
Photo 520
No Mow May #3
I’m developing a fascination with weeds! They are a pain and are invasive etc etc - but still. There is something very natural in their state of uncultivated wildness.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Tags
nomowmay-24
