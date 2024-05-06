Previous
No Mow May #6 by cocokinetic
Photo 523

No Mow May #6

I was going to concentrate on coast and shoreline no-mows for this week, but walking around the neighbourhood this morning, I came across some grasses.

I thought I'd post them in case I find nothing at the seaside today.

Lensbaby Velvet 56.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise