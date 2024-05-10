Sign up
Previous
Photo 527
No Mow May #10
Asian Pigeonwings.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clitoria_ternatea
Camera battery pulled a number on me and went comatose. Luckily I had the phone on me as well.
This was growing in wild abundance amidst grass and other hardy-looking vines on the side of the road near the signposted pole I posted earlier. A really brilliant purple colour.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1495
photos
76
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th May 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-24
Elisa Smith
ace
I remember seeing similar looking vine growing around the Queensland coast, always loved that vibrant pop of colour.
May 10th, 2024
