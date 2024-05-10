Previous
No Mow May #10 by cocokinetic
Photo 527

No Mow May #10

Asian Pigeonwings.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clitoria_ternatea

Camera battery pulled a number on me and went comatose. Luckily I had the phone on me as well.

This was growing in wild abundance amidst grass and other hardy-looking vines on the side of the road near the signposted pole I posted earlier. A really brilliant purple colour.
10th May 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Elisa Smith ace
I remember seeing similar looking vine growing around the Queensland coast, always loved that vibrant pop of colour.
May 10th, 2024  
