No Mow May #12 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #12

Google Lens identified this plant as Wild Jasmine.

This is not in my garden, not in anyone’s garden, but growing wild on the outer side of the wall of a beachfront hotel.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Jasminum_angulare&wprov=rarw1
12th May 2024

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Mags ace
Very pretty!
May 12th, 2024  
