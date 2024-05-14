Sign up
Photo 531
No Mow May #14
Conidiosporomyces is a type of fungi that grows on certain grasses. I thought they’d be grass seed heads or something, but upon reading further after I shot this particular photograph earlier, I discovered those seed heads are fungi.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conidiosporomyces
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Steve Chappell
Great closeup and interesting bit, I would have thought they were seeds as well
May 14th, 2024
Mags
How interesting and cool capture!
May 14th, 2024
