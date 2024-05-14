Previous
No Mow May #14 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #14

Conidiosporomyces is a type of fungi that grows on certain grasses. I thought they’d be grass seed heads or something, but upon reading further after I shot this particular photograph earlier, I discovered those seed heads are fungi.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conidiosporomyces
14th May 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Steve Chappell ace
Great closeup and interesting bit, I would have thought they were seeds as well
May 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
How interesting and cool capture!
May 14th, 2024  
