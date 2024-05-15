Sign up
Previous
Photo 532
No Mow May #15
Ziza grass.
Ziza is not really this grass’s name; I shortened it to make it easier to type. And I think I quite like the word, it sounds like a good name for something illegal … lol.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zizaniopsis
(again, this is just my own research - I’m not sure this is the correct name for this grass. But it looks quite similar to the grass in the image in the link, so I’ll go with that until I find out differently.)
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024.
Tags
nomowmay-24
