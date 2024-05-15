Previous
No Mow May #15 by cocokinetic
Photo 532

No Mow May #15

Ziza grass.

Ziza is not really this grass’s name; I shortened it to make it easier to type. And I think I quite like the word, it sounds like a good name for something illegal … lol.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zizaniopsis

(again, this is just my own research - I’m not sure this is the correct name for this grass. But it looks quite similar to the grass in the image in the link, so I’ll go with that until I find out differently.)
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise