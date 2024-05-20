Previous
No Mow May #20 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #20

Southern Sanbur grass.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cenchrus_echinatus

https://www.cal-ipc.org/plants/profile/cenchrus-echinatus-profile/
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
