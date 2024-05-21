Sign up
Photo 538
No Mow May #21
Witchweed.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Striga_asiatica
I’m running out of wild ‘n wonderful plants to capture; the ones I’ve already photographed I see time and time again, but I’m having to scrabble further and further to come across new plants.
My dogs love it though, that I’m engaging in such unusual activity - they much prefer this sniffing and scratching around to the normal daily boring street walks.
They sometimes help me in finding these plants, as I go looking for them when they wander off, and in the meantime I come across something interesting.
Not one pollinator, though.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Tags
nomowmay-24
