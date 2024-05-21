Previous
No Mow May #21 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #21

Witchweed.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Striga_asiatica

I’m running out of wild ‘n wonderful plants to capture; the ones I’ve already photographed I see time and time again, but I’m having to scrabble further and further to come across new plants.

My dogs love it though, that I’m engaging in such unusual activity - they much prefer this sniffing and scratching around to the normal daily boring street walks.

They sometimes help me in finding these plants, as I go looking for them when they wander off, and in the meantime I come across something interesting.

Not one pollinator, though.

21st May 2024

Karen

Mauritius, 2024.
