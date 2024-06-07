Previous
Lights at the Dentist by cocokinetic
Photo 554

Lights at the Dentist

Actually not so much a dentist I saw, but more of an orthodontist as well as a surgeon who specialises in facial surgery.

That might sound all very serious, but I was advised to see all these specialist people by my usual simple easy-going dentist because I’ve developed a case of chronic, good old TMJ disorder.

I left this place at 7.10pm! I must be going mad. What am I doing at a place like this at 7pm on a Friday night?!

I have no idea what they were waffling about. I have to go back again on Wednesday when these doctors - specialists - will decide what to do about my annoyingly aching jaw joint.

At least I managed to get a capture of their rather pretty staircase lights while being escorted from room to room.

What a palaver.
7th June 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
151% complete

Ann H. LeFevre
Well, you got a great shot for you trouble! I don't know if you're into chiropractic, but that can help with tmj too.
June 7th, 2024  
Dave
Love the perspective. Hope everything works out.
June 7th, 2024  
