Lights at the Dentist
Actually not so much a dentist I saw, but more of an orthodontist as well as a surgeon who specialises in facial surgery.
That might sound all very serious, but I was advised to see all these specialist people by my usual simple easy-going dentist because I’ve developed a case of chronic, good old TMJ disorder.
I left this place at 7.10pm! I must be going mad. What am I doing at a place like this at 7pm on a Friday night?!
I have no idea what they were waffling about. I have to go back again on Wednesday when these doctors - specialists - will decide what to do about my annoyingly aching jaw joint.
At least I managed to get a capture of their rather pretty staircase lights while being escorted from room to room.
What a palaver.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, you got a great shot for you trouble! I don't know if you're into chiropractic, but that can help with tmj too.
June 7th, 2024
Dave
ace
Love the perspective. Hope everything works out.
June 7th, 2024
