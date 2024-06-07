Lights at the Dentist

Actually not so much a dentist I saw, but more of an orthodontist as well as a surgeon who specialises in facial surgery.



That might sound all very serious, but I was advised to see all these specialist people by my usual simple easy-going dentist because I’ve developed a case of chronic, good old TMJ disorder.



I left this place at 7.10pm! I must be going mad. What am I doing at a place like this at 7pm on a Friday night?!



I have no idea what they were waffling about. I have to go back again on Wednesday when these doctors - specialists - will decide what to do about my annoyingly aching jaw joint.



At least I managed to get a capture of their rather pretty staircase lights while being escorted from room to room.



What a palaver.