Frozen by cocokinetic
Photo 555

Frozen

Ann, I dont know if Lake George ever ices up and experiences dark lightning storms... if it doesn't now, in an alternate world, it might though?

Just messing around with your super Lake George shot for WWYD-229.

I edited your capture using my phone with two apps, namely Sky Lab and Reflect.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49385/do-you-remember-this-shot?
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
152% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh that is super!
June 8th, 2024  
KV ace
Super edit.
June 8th, 2024  
