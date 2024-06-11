Previous
Clusters of Clusterwinks by cocokinetic
Clusters of Clusterwinks

Got to love the name of this sea snail. They are always in clusters, and the name ‘wink’ for a snail - I think it's very cute.

https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/55948-Planaxidae
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Dave ace
Nice shot. Wonderful textures on the snails.
June 11th, 2024  
