I’ve had Molly since I found her alone on the beach, an abandoned puppy of about 2 months old. She’s now nearly 13, and I wonder if one day her eye and muzzle area will become all white with age. Her face was completely black when she was a young sprightly dog. Grey/white hair gets us all eventually.
I actually love older ageing dogs. They have a quietness and composure that I find attractive. I also like their grumpiness... lol. They can't be bothered to whizz around and get crazy like younger dogs do, although that's also equally just as lovable. I just hate the thought that her end days are nearing, though. So much a part of your life and home, for so many years - and then boom - they're there no more.