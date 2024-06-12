Previous
Molly by cocokinetic
Photo 559

Molly

I’ve had Molly since I found her alone on the beach, an abandoned puppy of about 2 months old. She’s now nearly 13, and I wonder if one day her eye and muzzle area will become all white with age. Her face was completely black when she was a young sprightly dog. Grey/white hair gets us all eventually.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
I completely understand about our dogs getting old. At least she has been loved unconditionally
June 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
@frodob
I actually love older ageing dogs. They have a quietness and composure that I find attractive. I also like their grumpiness... lol. They can't be bothered to whizz around and get crazy like younger dogs do, although that's also equally just as lovable. I just hate the thought that her end days are nearing, though. So much a part of your life and home, for so many years - and then boom - they're there no more.
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise