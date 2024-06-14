Previous
Today’s captures are couple of random things I spotted as I walked through the village of Grand Baie.

This quite literally is gatepost - it’s not unusual to see mail stuffed into any available tight-fitting corners on a gate if there is no postbox.

I recognise these two pieces of mail - one is a water account, and the other is an electricity account. Nobody will swipe these, who wants more accounts to pay. But I’ve seen interesting things shoved into gate spaces, such as international magazines and small items of clothing, probably ordered online.
Elisa Smith ace
That made me chuckle.
June 14th, 2024  
winghong_ho
The gate is quite new, at least newly painted.
June 14th, 2024  
