Previous
A Rose in the Water by cocokinetic
Photo 566

A Rose in the Water

Gorgeous weather. I couldn't get Rosie out of the water, and I wasn't in any great hurry to leave, either.

She spent hours wading around trying to catch little fish and bits of seaweed that floated past. I went shell-seeking and rock-pool gazing.

A wonderful few hours in the sea today, just Rosie and myself. There was no one around - completely deserted.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Sweet picture... she looks happy out there in the ocean. Does the ocean water make her coat sticky?
June 20th, 2024  
Karen ace
@kvphoto
Not really - but I do rinse her off with fresh water when we return home. There's usually a lot of sand in her coat; a combination of the salty sea water and sand makes her skin itch and scratch if I don't rinse her.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise