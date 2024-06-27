Previous
The Arborist by cocokinetic
A quick mono straight-out-of-phone (that would make it soop, instead of sooc) capture through my windscreen as I was driving into Grand Baie.

Traffic had thankfully come to a standstill while the young guy was high up there, sawing the branch off bit by bit. He must've scrambled up that tree with his electric saw, as there were no ladders.
27th June 2024

