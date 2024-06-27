Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 571
The Arborist
A quick mono straight-out-of-phone (that would make it soop, instead of sooc) capture through my windscreen as I was driving into Grand Baie.
Traffic had thankfully come to a standstill while the young guy was high up there, sawing the branch off bit by bit. He must've scrambled up that tree with his electric saw, as there were no ladders.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1647
photos
88
followers
58
following
156% complete
View this month »
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Latest from all albums
523
522
569
524
570
523
524
571
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2024 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close