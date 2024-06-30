Sign up
Photo 573
Fantastic Fungi
A cute little thing growing on a tree stump in the garden, seemingly enjoying the sun.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1656
photos
89
followers
58
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
30th June 2024 4:01pm
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful shot. Lovely tones and lighting.
June 30th, 2024
