Fantastic Fungi by cocokinetic
Photo 573

Fantastic Fungi

A cute little thing growing on a tree stump in the garden, seemingly enjoying the sun.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
156% complete

Bucktree ace
Beautiful shot. Lovely tones and lighting.
June 30th, 2024  
