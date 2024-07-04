Previous
Flourishing Fungi by cocokinetic
Photo 577

Flourishing Fungi

A big beautiful specimen, growing in our garden not far from the smaller one I posted a few days ago.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Mags ace
Wow! That is gorgeous! Almost looks like chicken of the woods.
July 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
July 4th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and capture. Lovely light, shadows and texture.
July 4th, 2024  
