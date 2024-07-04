Sign up
Flourishing Fungi
A big beautiful specimen, growing in our garden not far from the smaller one I posted a few days ago.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Mags
ace
Wow! That is gorgeous! Almost looks like chicken of the woods.
July 4th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
July 4th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice find and capture. Lovely light, shadows and texture.
July 4th, 2024
